Florida Georgia Line’s Surprise EP Drops, Getting Fans Talking Despite Earlier Split

On June 18, Florida Georgia Line excited their fans by releasing a new compilation EP, titled Deep Cuts & Lost Tracks, Vol. 1. The EP features six tracks and is now available on all major streaming platforms. It features re-imagined versions of previously released songs, like "Country In My Soul," "Small Town," "Life is a Honeymoon," "Smile," "Beer:30," and "What Are You Drinking About?" The release sparked immediate speculation about a possible reunion between Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley despite their ongoing solo careers.

Formed in 2010, Florida Georgia Line skyrocketed to fame with their 2012 debut single "Cruise," which became the best-selling digital country song for 24 consecutive weeks until it was surpassed in 2017. The track was the first country song and one of the first country pop songs to achieve RIAA Diamond certification, solidifying its legacy as a trailblazer in the modern country pop climate.

The duo took a break in 2022, following a decade together, which was also marked by personal tensions stemming from their work together. Their public feud surfaced in 2023, when Kelley released "Kiss My Boots," a solo single, which many heard as at least moderately as a diss against Hubbard. Up to now, however, both Kelley's and Hubbard's careers have followed their own respective paths, with Hubbard scoring charted music solo and Kelley going full-on with a coastal-influenced country sound.

Although Deep Cuts & Lost Tracks, Vol. 1 rekindled fans' hopes for a reunion, both members addressed the state of their relationship in separate interviews in May 2024. Hubbard downplayed any immediate plans to reunite, stating, "Yeah, I think for me, right now, I'm probably just fully focused on what I'm doing, you know, not letting that stand in the way too much." He added, "I wish him the best, and yeah, as far as that's concerned, that's about all I have to say about it."