Blake Shelton’s Tractor Gets Bogged Down in Mud at Oklahoma Ranch

Blake Shelton offered fans a glimpse into the muddy reality of ranch life in a new Instagram video posted this weekend, filmed from his 1,300-acre Oklahoma property. Purchased for around $4 million, the ranch has seen unusually wet conditions this year, and Shelton didn't hold back in describing the impact.

"About to do a little spraying on my sweetcorn. Got all my stuff loaded up there in the orange Kubota, and man, it's been one of those years in Oklahoma," Shelton shared on social media. "It's been awesome, but man, we've had a lot of rain, and areas that look dry, even though they look dry, they're saturated."

The rain turned much of Shelton's land into a muddy trap, causing his Kubota tractor to get stuck. The country star handled it with humor, sharing how he managed to free the machine by locking it in four-wheel drive and powering it out. In the post, Shelton jokingly sang, "I was way down in it with a big old loader, but I always pull out when I'm on my Kubota."

Shelton added this tip: "Don't get overwhelmed in the moment... Concentrate on pulling out. #kubota." The clip quickly gained attention from fans, who praised Shelton's authenticity and his no-frills portrayal of country life. Several followers quipped that the experience could be the start of his next country hit or a Kubota commercial.

Though Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, also reside in a $14 million mansion in Encino, California, the Oklahoma ranch remains their primary escape. The couple famously married at a custom-built chapel on the property back in 2021 and are currently continuing to raise animals and enjoy life in a rural way.