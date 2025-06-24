Backstage Country
Brainless Boneheads: Welsh Man Throws Away $647 Million Computer

Don Chase

In this week's Brainless Boneheads, we feature two amazing stories about how to lose $647 million and fake an injury and you might lose your career.

How To Lose $647 Million

James Howell said that recently, he was cleaning out his desk when he accidentally threw away an old computer hard drive.  By the time James had realized that he had made a serious mistake, it was too late.  James, an Information Technology engineer is suing his city of Wales because officials will not give him permission to search for the hard drive.  James says he has to find it because it contains 8,000 Bitcoin.  James is suing the city for $647 million which would have been the value of the Bitcoin at their peak.  James even offered to give the city a piece of the sale of the Bitcoin.  Officials said no because it could take 3 years of digging with no guarantee that the hard drive would ever be found.

Fake An Injury Lose A Career

Let me be clear, I’m not sure she faked an injury but what I do know is that a lady named Virya was not at work.  She was actually on sick leave from her job after she had bunion surgery.  Also, I wonder if it occurred to Virya that everyone with a cell phone has access to a video recorder?  Well, someone not only caught Virya wearing her high heels but also caught her dancing.  Once her employer reviewed the video evidence, the company fired her.  Virya then hired an attorney and hauled her employer into court.  The court ruled that the employer was well within their rights to terminate her based on the evidence provided.

Brainless Boneheads
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
