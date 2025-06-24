New Pinehurst Traffic Circle Plan Released After Public Feedback

State officials have unveiled their final blueprint for Pinehurst's traffic circle upgrades. The project aims to handle 80,000 vehicles daily by 2050 while keeping the area's old-world feel intact.

At a Sandhills planning meeting, NCDOT Division Engineer Reuben Blakley shared the new vision. "This design incorporates community input and balances historic preservation with future traffic demands," said Blakley.

Work started back in 2013 to fix safety issues at this crossroads within a National Historic District. Last summer's meetings drew 800 locals to venues in Aberdeen, Pinehurst, and Carthage. They came ready to weigh in on the proposed changes.

Input from 600 citizens shaped key tweaks to the blueprint. The revised plan now saves more trees and cuts down on disruption to neighboring sites. Short-term hassle will lead to long-term gain.

Workers will tackle the project between two major sporting events: the 2029 and 2035 U.S. Opens. They'll coordinate this work with fixes to U.S. 15-501 just north of where cars merge.

This vital hub marks the entrance to Pinehurst Village. Planners picked this approach to keep cars moving smoothly while protecting the spot's special appeal. Some stretches zip by quickly. Others wind more slowly through shaded curves.