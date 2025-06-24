Tarheel Quilters Guild of Fayetteville Dazzles with Annual Quilt Show

"Grandmillennial" and "Cottagecore" are trending terms that refer to styles and hobbies that used to be associated with the older generations, now making a mainstream comeback. For me, they never really went anywhere, so I'm delighted to see the youth taking an interest in the ways of old. Quilting is a hobby that has a rich and beautiful history of bringing folks together through art and community.

Founded in 1981, the Tarheel Quilters Guild of Fayetteville, North Carolina, stands as a vibrant, nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and perpetuating the art of quilting. With a membership that has grown to over 100 individuals, the guild welcomes anyone aged 10 or older who is interested in quilting—regardless of experience level or whether they actively quilt themselves. The guild’s mission is not only to preserve the tradition of quilting but also to educate and inspire the community through a variety of programs and outreach efforts.

Community Involvement Charitable Projects

The Tarheel Quilters Guild is deeply committed to serving the Fayetteville community through charitable quilting projects.

Two of their most notable ongoing initiatives include:

• Veterans’ Quilts: Each year, around Valentine’s Day, the guild donates lap quilts to veterans at the Fayetteville VA nursing home. In February 2025 alone, they delivered 120 quilts to the Veterans Hospital, providing comfort and appreciation to local heroes.

• Neonatal Quilts: Every month, guild members create and donate crib quilts to the Neonatal Unit at Cape Fear Valley Hospital. In the previous year, the guild donated an impressive 339 quilts to this unit, offering warmth and support to newborns and their families.

Educational Outreach and Public Events

Free Sew Days: On the fourth Saturday of each month, the guild hosts a free sew day at the College Lakes Recreation Center. These sessions are open to the public, where members bring their sewing machines and offer tips and demonstrations to anyone interested in learning more about quilting.

The Tarheel Quilters Guild’s signature event is the Festival of Quilts, a major cultural and artistic showcase for the region. I was lucky enough to attend the 2025 event, held in June at Freedom Christian Academy Sportsplex, 3130 Gillespie Street, Fayetteville, NC. The art and skill demonstrated in their quilts was incredible! It revitalized my interest in sewing and learning more.