Grandson’s Closing in Hope Mills, New Owner Opening Owen Drive Buffet

A new chapter in the long legacy of the Chason family restaurants in the Fayetteville area is about to open a new chapter. Grandson's Buffet in Hope Mills will be closing, making way for a new location, and new owner.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Chason and Warga family announced the famous buffet location on Marracco Drive in Hope Mills will close. But the great grandson of Fred Chason will start the next chapter with Grandson's Buffet on Owen Drive in Fayetteville on July 2.

"Grandon’s Buffet is closing after 20 years at our location on 5339 Marracco Drive in Hope Mills. Chason’s Buffet will open on Wednesday, July 2nd at our new location at 1758 Owen Drive. The family tradition will continue with our new owner Dylan Warga. Dylan is the great grandson of Fred Chason and the son of Todd and Sheryl Warga. He has been in the restaurant since he was a small child, and he is excited to continue to serve the community."

The first Chason's BBQ opened back in 1979 in Lumber Bridge, before Fred Chason died in 1995, according to the family. After a fire destroyed the Lumber Bridge location in 1997, Fred's daughter Deborah opened the Eastern Blvd. location. That later led to Mr. Chason's grandson's Todd and Matt Warga opening the Hope Mills location in 2005.

"or the last 20 years, Grandson’s Buffet has become a staple in the community. We owe our success to the hard work and dedication of our associates and to the support of our customers. We have made it through the peaks and valleys that naturally come with running a restaurant. Even through the pandemic you showed us your love and support."