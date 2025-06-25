Parker McCollum in Wilmington: Win Tickets Here!

Imagine yourself under the stars, surrounded by friends and fellow country music fans, as Parker McCollum takes the stage at the beautiful Live Oak Bank Pavilion in Wilmington. This summer night could be yours, thanks to WKML’s Parker McCollum Ticket Giveaway!

We know how much you love live music, and there’s nothing quite like the energy of a Parker McCollum concert. Whether you’re singing along to your favorite songs or making new memories with your best friend, this is your chance to experience it all—on us. Multiple winners will each receive a pair of tickets (valued at $100) to see Parker McCollum live on Friday, June 27. It’s the perfect way to kick off a weekend and enjoy a night out in Wilmington.

Here’s what you could look forward to if you win:

An unforgettable evening with Parker McCollum, one of country’s brightest stars

The perfect summer concert atmosphere at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Time to unwind, dance, and sing along to the songs you love

A chance to share the experience with a friend, partner, or family member

Entering is simple and only takes a moment. Just fill out the form below and enter the keyword Parker—then click “submit.” That’s it! You’ll be in the running to win a night you’ll never forget.

Whether you’re a longtime Parker McCollum fan or just looking for a special night out, this is your opportunity to make it happen. Picture yourself enjoying the music, the crowd, and the excitement of a live show—all thanks to WKML, your home for today’s top new country.