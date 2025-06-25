Toby Keith Golf Event Pulls in $1.4 Million for Children’s Cancer Housing

Backstage Country
The 21st Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic was held on May 30-31 at Riverwind Casino and Belmar Golf Club in Norman, Oklahoma. This year, the event raised $1.4 million for the Toby Keith Foundation and OK Kids Korral. Since the start of the tournament, more than $21 million has been raised for the Toby Keith Foundation to provide free housing for families with pediatric cancer patients while they are receiving treatment in Oklahoma.

This year's event marked the 10th anniversary of OK Kids Korral. To commemorate the milestone, the foundation awarded $10,000 grants to ten local children's charities. Sammy Hagar hosted the Friday night gala and energized the evening by donating $10,000 of his own, sparking more than $100,000 in contributions within the first two minutes. “I had a blast … would be happy to do it again,” Hagar said about this year's event. “Toby would've done that and more for me any day.”

The gala's auctions raised over $600,000, highlighted by a $60,000 Kentucky Derby package and a $35,000 Toby Keith Limited Edition Military Guitar. Toby Keith's widow, Tricia Covel, also contributed $25,000, matched by another anonymous donor.

The funds support The Toby Keith Foundation's mission to assist children battling cancer, primarily through OK Kids Korral, which Keith once called the “best gift I've ever given to the world.” Keith, who died in February 2024 after a long battle with stomach cancer, remained actively engaged in the foundation's efforts until his passing.

Saturday's golf tournament featured 53 teams in a shotgun start. Flight winners were Mark Vanhoose and Talor Gooch, while B Flight honors went to Shawn Hunter and Chad Maschino. The event drew widespread community support and honored Keith's legacy through continued commitment to children's health and family care.

