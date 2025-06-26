Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa Festival Coming Back to Cancun in 2026

Luke Bryan's beloved Crash My Playa festival is officially returning for its 11th year, set for January 15–18, 2026, at the Moon Palace Cancun in Mexico. The country music star announced the news on social media, writing, “I know y'all have been waiting…Crash My Playa coming January 2026. Stay Tuned!”

Set on the beautiful, luxurious beachside resort, the four-day festival includes an all-inclusive, live country music experience with daily pool parties and resort benefits. While details of the full 2026 lineup have not yet been released, artists from past years have included Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, and Travis Denning. In its 10th anniversary again, earlier this year, the festival showed that it retains the same energy of live performance blended with vacation.

Crash My Playa is renowned for its beautiful setting and the camaraderie it fosters between artists and fans, many of whom return year after year. Attendees enjoy beachfront accommodations, VIP packages, and intimate musical moments that make the event stand out from typical festival experiences.

Bryan, who first introduced the event in 2015, has often termed it a “pinch me moment” and one of his favorite times to be on stage. The announcement alone has already gotten fans excited to buy tickets, which will be available soon.

In the meantime, Bryan is still on the road with his Love You, Miss You, Mean It Tour until September with a changing group of special guests.