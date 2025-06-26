Get Faster Internet Today

RIVR Tech is the brand name for Lumbee River EMC’s internet, Wi-Fi, and voice services. In 2014, Lumbee River EMC won a grant to build a fiber network within its membership area. After partnering with other providers for years, they decided to take back ownership of their fiber internet and voice services as RIVR Tech.

They share staff, offices, and a mission to serve our communities, but while Lumbee River EMC is an electric co-op that serves its member-owners, RIVR Tech lives outside of that umbrella to deliver broadband and voice services to its members. What that means for you is the Lumbee River EMC team you know and trust will also be providing you with fiber internet, voice, and the exceptional technical support and customer service you’ve counted on for years. Click here to learn more.