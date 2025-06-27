McDonald’s Hits The Nostalgia Button Hard With ‘Lil McDonald’s’ Happy Meal Toys

Heads up, 90s kids — your childhood is coming back in tiny, collectible form. Starting July 1, McDonald's is bringing a wave of nostalgia with 21 mini restaurant-themed Happy Meal toys that are just as fun for adults as they are for the little ones. We’re talking mini cash registers, Boo Buckets, and pint-sized versions of iconic McD's items that’ll have you saying, “I had that!” faster than you can order a 10-piece nugget.

McDonald’s USA marketing director Anna Engel summed it up perfectly: “The Happy Meal is more than just food; it creates joyful traditions and lasting memories for kids and adults alike.” Translation? You’ve got permission to snag one for yourself (no kid required).

To kick it all off, Mickey D’s is throwing a massive two-day bash at Santa Monica Place in Los Angeles on July 19-20 with a Chicken McNugget ball pit, photo ops, and free fun for the whole fam. But even if you’re not near L.A., you’ll still get your shot at collecting the mini magic nationwide.

Fun fact: the Happy Meal first launched in Guatemala (as "Menú Ronald"!) before hitting U.S. restaurants in 1979. Since then, the toys have been everything from Disney classics to Pokémon cards—and yes, some of those Beanie Babies are worth serious cash now.

With 13,500 locations across the U.S., each run with a little local flavor thanks to mostly franchise ownership, you might even spot a unique twist or two on the rollout.

Bottom line? These toys are tiny, but the nostalgia is huge. Whether you’re a collector, a parent, or just a fan of fun-sized fast food history, swing through the drive-thru starting July 1 and relive the Happy Meal magic.

According to McDonald's, "Families can recreate the Lil McDonald’s fun at home and at their local McDonald’s restaurant:

Scan a Happy Meal box to unlock the Drive Thru Dash digital game. Choose a manager, race to take orders and rack up high scores by dashing through the drive thru.

in the to discover nearby restaurants with play spaces. VisitHappyMeal.comto download a free digital placemat that transforms any table into a Lil McDonald’s play zone.