Scotty McCreery Surprises With Soulful R&B Crossover Duet With Charlie Wilson

Scotty McCreery performs during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.

Scotty McCreery's new song "Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" features R&B legend Charlie Wilson in a country crossover. The unique collaboration was released Friday, and comes with McCreery's announcement of his upcoming EP "Scooter & Friends," set to release July 18.

The song blends their distinct styles, mixing country twang with soulful R&B.

"Charlie's one of those voices you never forget," said McCreery to The Boot.

The EP's title comes from McCreery's childhood nickname "Scooter" - which his family still uses. Lee Brice is scheduled to appear on the new EP, and the collaboration with Hootie & The Blowfish on "Bottle Rockets" has already been released.

Wilson and McCreery first teamed up in 2015 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. When Wilson's Forever Charlie Tour came to North Carolina, they performed together on stage, singing "Charlie Last Name: Wilson."

Wilson's influence spans genres. Before trying his hand at country, he's worked with Bruno Mars and collaborated with Snoop Dogg. Each partnership brings something new to music.