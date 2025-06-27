Backstage Country
Scotty McCreery Surprises With Soulful R&B Crossover Duet With Charlie Wilson

Scotty McCreery’s new song “Once Upon a Bottle of Wine” features R&B legend Charlie Wilson in a country crossover, and was released Friday.

Scotty McCreery performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Scotty McCreery performs during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Scotty McCreery's new song "Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" features R&B legend Charlie Wilson in a country crossover. The unique collaboration was released Friday, and comes with McCreery's announcement of his upcoming EP "Scooter & Friends," set to release July 18.

The song blends their distinct styles, mixing country twang with soulful R&B.

"Charlie's one of those voices you never forget," said McCreery to The Boot.

The EP's title comes from McCreery's childhood nickname "Scooter" - which his family still uses. Lee Brice is scheduled to appear on the new EP, and the collaboration with Hootie & The Blowfish on "Bottle Rockets" has already been released.

Wilson and McCreery first teamed up in 2015 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh. When Wilson's Forever Charlie Tour came to North Carolina, they performed together on stage, singing "Charlie Last Name: Wilson."

Wilson's influence spans genres. Before trying his hand at country, he's worked with Bruno Mars and collaborated with Snoop Dogg. Each partnership brings something new to music.

While McCreery wraps up work on the EP, he's also getting ready for a new baby. He and his wife Gabi, who have a two-year-old son Avery, are expecting their second child.

Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
