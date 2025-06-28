This Day in Country History: June 28

Country music festivals have dominated on June 28. From Oklahoma to Missouri, fans have enjoyed live performances by their favorite artists. Carrie Underwood had a big performance in Las Vegas on this day, High Valley got a certification for one of their singles, and there were a couple of significant marriages on June 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

June 28 was a big day with several major milestones:

2018: The band High Valley got their first certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. They received Gold certification for their single "Make You Mine" under the Atlantic record label.

The band High Valley got their first certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. They received Gold certification for their single "Make You Mine" under the Atlantic record label. 2023: Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning country music star Carrie Underwood performed at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada. Underwood got her start as the winner of the fourth season of the TV show American Idol, which helped launch her wildly successful career.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Fans had fun under the sun at these outdoor country music festivals:

2014: Country music artists Scotty McCreery, Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) and the Randy Rogers Band performed at the OKC Fest in Oklahoma City. Lucas Hoge and Kix Brooks also played at this inaugural country music festival.

Country music artists Scotty McCreery, Lady Antebellum (now known as Lady A) and the Randy Rogers Band performed at the OKC Fest in Oklahoma City. Lucas Hoge and Kix Brooks also played at this inaugural country music festival. 2024: Country Thunder Bristol, held in Bristol, Tennessee, featured Cody Johnson, Trace Adkins and Shenandoah as headliners at this popular country music festival. Additional artists included Emily Ann Roberts and Jake Worthington.

Country Thunder Bristol, held in Bristol, Tennessee, featured Cody Johnson, Trace Adkins and Shenandoah as headliners at this popular country music festival. Additional artists included Emily Ann Roberts and Jake Worthington. 2024: Country music fans headed to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, for the Rock the Country music festival. On day one of this two-day festival, Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, and Uncle Kracker headlined. Gavin Adcock and Dee Jay Silver also played.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From marriages to a touching funeral service, these events happened on June 28:

2015: Country star Brantley Gilbert married Amber Cochran on June 28 at the singer's home in Georgia. The couple had known each other for years, having previously dated in high school.

Country star Brantley Gilbert married Amber Cochran on June 28 at the singer's home in Georgia. The couple had known each other for years, having previously dated in high school. 2016: At the funeral of GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass artist Ralph Stanley, country music legends Vince Gill, Ricky Scaggs, and Patty Loveless performed at Hills of Home Park cemetery in Clintwood, Virginia. Gill sang "Go Rest High Up on the Mountain," a touching song for a memorable funeral.

At the funeral of GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass artist Ralph Stanley, country music legends Vince Gill, Ricky Scaggs, and Patty Loveless performed at Hills of Home Park cemetery in Clintwood, Virginia. Gill sang "Go Rest High Up on the Mountain," a touching song for a memorable funeral. 2019: The legendary record producer/songwriter David Foster married actress/singer Katharine McPhee at an intimate wedding at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, London. Foster has worked with country music stars such as Kenny Rogers and Canadian singer Anne Murray.