Backstage Country
GALLERY: Fort Bragg Celebrates Freedom With Memorable 2025 Red, White & Boom Fest

More than 50,000 fans packed Fort Bragg, kicking off Independence Day a little early with a star-studded lineup that included Ludacris, Neon Trees, and Parmalee.

Cate Russ
Red White and Boom 2025
Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Maybe it was the sizzle of summer, maybe it was the fireworks, or maybe it was Ludacris turning the stage into a party - but whatever it was, Red, White & Boom Fest brought the energy to Fort Bragg on Saturday, and then some.

More than 50,000 fans packed into the annual celebration, kicking off Independence Day a little early with a star-studded lineup that included Ludacris, Neon Trees, and North Carolina country heroes Parmalee. Oh, and one of the biggest fireworks shows in the entire region.

The day cranked up early with a burst of patriotism, courtesy of the 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus, followed by a jaw-dropping jump from the Golden Knights that led right into the annual flag ceremony. Don Chase and Sarah from The Big 95.7 KML took the mic to honor all 50 states, U.S. territories, and Fort Bragg’s command units - with the crowd cheering for their home states and units.

Then it was time to turn up the volume. Parmalee opened the main stage with fan favorites like “Carolina” and “Girl in Mine,” bringing that homegrown country charm. Next, Neon Trees lit up the night with pure singalong joy - “Animal” and “Everybody Talks” had the crowd dancing like nobody was watching.

And just when things couldn’t get more hyped, Ludacris stormed the stage and owned it. Trading beats and banter with his DJ, he delivered hit after hit, and the sea of fans couldn’t get enough.

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Ludacris

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Parmalee

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Ludacris

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Ludacris

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Ludacris

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Neon Trees

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Neon Trees

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Ludacris

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Neon Trees

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Don Chase and Minda Lou from WKML

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Parmalee

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Parmalee

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Parmalee

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Neon Trees

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Flag ceremony

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Flag ceremony

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Parmalee

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Sarah from WKML

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media
Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Don Chase &amp; Sarah from WKML

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Don Chase &amp; Sarah from WKML

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Golden Knights

Red White and Boom 2025Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Don Chase &amp; Sarah from WKML

fort bragg
Cate Russ
