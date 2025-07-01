GALLERY: Fort Bragg Celebrates Freedom With Memorable 2025 Red, White & Boom Fest

Maybe it was the sizzle of summer, maybe it was the fireworks, or maybe it was Ludacris turning the stage into a party - but whatever it was, Red, White & Boom Fest brought the energy to Fort Bragg on Saturday, and then some.

More than 50,000 fans packed into the annual celebration, kicking off Independence Day a little early with a star-studded lineup that included Ludacris, Neon Trees, and North Carolina country heroes Parmalee. Oh, and one of the biggest fireworks shows in the entire region.

The day cranked up early with a burst of patriotism, courtesy of the 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus, followed by a jaw-dropping jump from the Golden Knights that led right into the annual flag ceremony. Don Chase and Sarah from The Big 95.7 KML took the mic to honor all 50 states, U.S. territories, and Fort Bragg’s command units - with the crowd cheering for their home states and units.

Then it was time to turn up the volume. Parmalee opened the main stage with fan favorites like “Carolina” and “Girl in Mine,” bringing that homegrown country charm. Next, Neon Trees lit up the night with pure singalong joy - “Animal” and “Everybody Talks” had the crowd dancing like nobody was watching.

And just when things couldn’t get more hyped, Ludacris stormed the stage and owned it. Trading beats and banter with his DJ, he delivered hit after hit, and the sea of fans couldn’t get enough.

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Ludacris

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Parmalee

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Ludacris

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Ludacris

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Ludacris

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Neon Trees

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Neon Trees

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Ludacris

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Neon Trees

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Don Chase and Minda Lou from WKML

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Parmalee

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Parmalee

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Parmalee

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Neon Trees

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Flag ceremony

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Flag ceremony

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Parmalee

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Sarah from WKML

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Cate Russ / Beasley Media 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Cate Russ / Beasley Media

Cate Russ / Beasley Media 82nd Airborne Division All American Chorus

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Don Chase & Sarah from WKML

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Don Chase & Sarah from WKML

Cate Russ / Beasley Media Golden Knights