Rising Country Star Gavin Adcock Plans August Drop for 24-Song Album, Shares New Single

Rising artist Gavin Adcock has officially announced his third studio album, Own Worst Enemy, set to release on August 15. The news was shared in an Instagram post that also marked the debut of his new single, "Last One To Know," co-written with Jack Rauton, Erik Dylan, and Luke Laird. This track joins a 24-song album lineup that includes fan-favorite titles like "Loose Strings," "Need To," "Unlucky Strikes," "Never Call Again," "On One," "Morning Bail," and "Almost Gone," a collaboration with Vincent Mason.

The album announcement comes during Adcock's ongoing Need To Tour, which began in May. In addition to headlining his own shows, he's slated to join Morgan Wallen on select dates of Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour this summer. Adcock has gained widespread attention not just for his music but also for his recent arrest in Tennessee for reckless driving. This development coincided with the release of "Morning Bail."

Despite controversies, Adcock's momentum continues. He has surpassed one billion global streams and was recognized with four RIAA plaques during the CMA Fest on June 6. His single "A Cigarette" is now certified Platinum, while "Run Your Mouth," "Deep End," and "Four Leaf Clover" each received Gold certification. He was also nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 60th ACM Awards and has sold out venues nationwide.

Adcock's previous albums, Bonfire Blackout and Actin' Up Again, helped fuel his rise in the industry, along with viral hits like "Loose Strings" and "Need To." His 2024 debut, Actin' Up Again, was the year's most successful major-label country debut by a solo male artist.