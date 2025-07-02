Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Post Malone and Jelly Roll Pay Tribute to Toby Keith With “Who’s Your Daddy” Cover on Stadium Tour

Post Malone and Jelly Roll gave an emotional acoustic performance of Toby Keith’s number one hit “Who’s Your Daddy?” during an offstage moment on the Big A** Stadium Tour, which fans…

Jennifer Eggleston
A split image of Post Malone performing at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on the left and Jelly Roll performing at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on the right.
Wagner Meier/Stringer via Getty Images / Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Post Malone and Jelly Roll gave an emotional acoustic performance of Toby Keith's number one hit "Who's Your Daddy?" during an offstage moment on the Big A** Stadium Tour, which fans loved as we approach the Fourth of July. The intimate performance was a sincere gesture to Keith, known as "Big Dog Daddy," who died in June 2024 after battling stomach cancer. The song, originally released in 2002 on Keith's Unleashed album, remains one of his most iconic hits, having topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Jelly Roll shared the video on social media, capturing a raw, stripped-down version that highlighted Post Malone's growing credibility in the country genre. Fans reminisced, applauded, and reported positive feelings regarding their tribute to the relevance of Keith's legacy, too.

Post Malone is currently out promoting his debut country album F-1 Trillion on his first stadium tour, which has seen surprise performances and mixings of styles, and is showing the listener's ongoing growth, and is about to launch a follow-up album that is even more traditional country. Jelly Roll, who has joined Malone on the road, praised his tourmate and the spirit of the performances.

“Man, being on this tour with you has been unreal. I have never had more fun in my life,” Jelly Roll said. “The energy of the people is incredible. You can feel the love reverberate around the stadium every night. And that's a testament to the spirit you embody and what you've done. I am honored to be opening up for you every night, I'm honored to call you brother and blessed to watch you perform every night. The genuine gratitude you have for everything is infectious.”

The U.S. leg of the Big A** Stadium Tour is wrapping up before Post Malone heads overseas. His European tour kicks off Aug. 8 in Romania and concludes Sept. 14 in Portugal.

Jelly RollPost Malone
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Beyond Pop Music: Summertime Anthems Across Different Genres
MusicBeyond Pop Music: Summertime Anthems Across Different GenresKarandeep Arora
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.
MusicKeith Urban Avoids Answering Questions About Wife Nicole Kidman’s Steamy Scenes with Zac EfronYvette DeLaCruz
Gavin Adcock performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day one of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicGavin Adcock Slams Beyoncé’s Album Chart Success, Disputes Genre LabelJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect