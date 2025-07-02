Post Malone and Jelly Roll Pay Tribute to Toby Keith With “Who’s Your Daddy” Cover on Stadium Tour

Post Malone and Jelly Roll gave an emotional acoustic performance of Toby Keith's number one hit "Who's Your Daddy?" during an offstage moment on the Big A** Stadium Tour, which fans loved as we approach the Fourth of July. The intimate performance was a sincere gesture to Keith, known as "Big Dog Daddy," who died in June 2024 after battling stomach cancer. The song, originally released in 2002 on Keith's Unleashed album, remains one of his most iconic hits, having topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Jelly Roll shared the video on social media, capturing a raw, stripped-down version that highlighted Post Malone's growing credibility in the country genre. Fans reminisced, applauded, and reported positive feelings regarding their tribute to the relevance of Keith's legacy, too.

Post Malone is currently out promoting his debut country album F-1 Trillion on his first stadium tour, which has seen surprise performances and mixings of styles, and is showing the listener's ongoing growth, and is about to launch a follow-up album that is even more traditional country. Jelly Roll, who has joined Malone on the road, praised his tourmate and the spirit of the performances.

“Man, being on this tour with you has been unreal. I have never had more fun in my life,” Jelly Roll said. “The energy of the people is incredible. You can feel the love reverberate around the stadium every night. And that's a testament to the spirit you embody and what you've done. I am honored to be opening up for you every night, I'm honored to call you brother and blessed to watch you perform every night. The genuine gratitude you have for everything is infectious.”