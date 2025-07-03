Bailey Zimmerman Gives Up Drinking, Teams Up with Luke Combs on New Album

Bailey Zimmerman has revealed a transformative chapter in his personal life, confirming via social media that he has quit drinking and is focusing on healthier habits. "Yeah, TBH I quit drinking all the time and that has truly changed my whole life. No judgment towards anybody, but I wouldn't change it for anything... My life has been so much better," he shared. While not entirely sober, Zimmerman is striving for a healthier balance that includes running and self-reflection.

Fans have commented on his visibly happier demeanor, something Zimmerman attributes to this lifestyle shift. Well known for his vivacious personality, he now follows fellow country performers Charles Kelley, Tim McGraw, and Keith Urban's suit by choosing wellness over alcohol.

Zimmerman recently revealed his faith journey and during a recent performance shared how a spiritual low point in 2019 led him to a Bible verse that enabled him to change or realign his path. This new mindset is reflected in his music, including the upcoming duet "Backup Plan" with Luke Combs.

The collaboration began when Zimmerman sent Combs a heartfelt message via text after finishing the song. The text read: "I don't know what you got going on this year as far as music," the rising star says. "But I've been wanting to send you this song for a while that I think me and you could crush... jam it and let me know what you think." Combs quickly responded, "Yo. This tune rips. I'm in."