Dolly Parton’s Acting Career: Her Most Memorable Film Roles

Dolly Parton is a true icon who excels whether she's behind the microphone or in front of the cameras. She made the transition from country superstar to Hollywood actress look easy, releasing some of the silver screen's most beloved movies, including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and Steel Magnolias. Through every role, Parton's authentic personality shines. We celebrate some of the most memorable movies with Dolly Parton.

Parton Arrives in Hollywood: The 9 to 5 Breakthrough

Parton had a long and illustrious musical career before the bright lights of Hollywood beckoned. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 1959 when she was just 13 years old. After graduating from high school in 1964, she relocated to Nashville to pursue a music career. She joined the cast of The Porter Wagoner Show in 1967 and began recording duets with the country icon. Together, they released 14 top 10 hits and hit No. 1 with "Please Don't Stop Loving Me" in 1974.

That year marked a turning point for Parton. She launched her solo career with acclaimed songs such as "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You," which she reportedly wrote on the same day. The Country Music Association named her Female Vocalist of the Year in 1975 and 1976. Her hits kept coming, with "Here You Come Again," "Two Doors Down," and " Baby I'm Burnin'" charting in the top 30 of Billboard's Hot 100 in the late 70s.

However, Parton was ready for a new creative challenge. She'd received offers of film roles before but had turned them down because they weren't quite right. Parton found what she was looking for playing Doralee Rhodes, one of three disgruntled employees who exact revenge on their misogynistic boss in the 1980 film 9 to 5. "When I read that part for 9 to 5, it was a girl from Texas, and she was so much like me anyway," she told People. "So that was not that far-fetched."

The laughs came thick and fast, but 9 to 5 also delivered a powerful message about female empowerment. Parton held her own as she acted alongside seasoned performers Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda and wrote the music for the film's soundtrack. The title track topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs charts and earned Parton her first Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.

9 to 5 made more than $103 million at the box office and became the second-highest-grossing film of 1980. Only Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back beat this feel-good female-fronted juggernaut.

Expanding Her Range: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

While Parton had fond memories of 9 to 5, she wanted to expand her range with her second major film role in 1982's The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She played brothel madam Mona Stangley opposite Burt Reynolds as Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd. They joined forces to keep the brothel running after an uptight religious news reporter targeted it.

The role of Miss Mona seemed tailor-made for Parton, who joked she made "a better whore than she did a secretary." The film played on the singer's brassy blonde persona while presenting Mona as a well-respected member of the community. The musical comedy also allowed Parton to showcase her singing talents through songs such as "Hard Candy Christmas" and "I Will Always Love You." In taking on the role, Parton showed that she wasn't afraid to portray provocative characters if she felt a connection to them.

Opinions about The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas were mixed. Roger Ebert criticized the lack of chemistry between Parton and Reynolds and the flimsy plot, while Gary Arnold of The Washington Post called it a "coyly coarse-minded, near-wreck of a musical." However, it shot to the top of the box office and went on to become the 10th-highest-grossing film of the year, taking home more than $69.7 million at the local box office. Parton also received a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination and a GRAMMY nod for her work on the soundtrack.

Dramatic Turn: Steel Magnolias

Parton continued to grow as an actress when she took on the role of new-in-town beautician Truvy Jones in the emotional 1989 film Steel Magnolias. It was her first dramatic role, but Parton showed her acting chops alongside an impressive ensemble cast that included Shirley MacLaine, Olympia Dukakis, Sally Field, and Julia Roberts. The singer said she related to the role because she would have been a beautician if she hadn't become a successful musician. Steel Magnolias was the 29th-highest-grossing film of the year, earning $41.8 million at the box office and more than double that with video sales.

Parton's Acting Philosophy: Staying True to Character

While the roles above are her most memorable, Parton has continued to be a force in acting through the years. She starred in 1992's Straight Talk, 2012's Joyful Noise, and 2020's Christmas on the Square and made cameo appearances in The Beverly Hillbillies and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous. Parton also took her talents to the small screen, appearing in popular programs including The Orville, Hannah Montana, and Grace and Frankie with her 9 to 5 co-stars.

While she assumed a variety of roles, Parton has consistently played characters she sees as similar to herself. By avoiding parts she considers too unrealistic, Parton feels confident she can convincingly inhabit the characters she plays. This approach has helped her be an authentic and believable presence on screen for more than four decades.

The Enduring Legacy of Parton's Hollywood Journey