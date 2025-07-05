This Day in Country History: July 5

After busy Fourth of July celebrations across the country, July 5 was a calmer day with fewer concerts and milestones. There were performances by country legends and some by up-and-coming stars. We also saw a cancellation of a major music festival due to dangerous weather and the death of a legendary recording engineer on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

July 5 saw the following milestones:

2014: Florida Georgia Line's "This Is How We Roll" was No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 20 weeks on the chart. The song's popular remix also included Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan.

2024: In a departure from his more traditional rowdy country music songs, Morgan Wallen released an acoustic ballad called "Lies, Lies, Lies." The song was written by songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, and Chris Tompkins.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The Judds reunited for a performance, Ashley McBryde played, and several other memorable events happened on July 5:

2006: Superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill donated proceeds from the Soul2Soul II Tour show at the New Orleans Arena in Louisiana to help the victims devastated by Hurricane Katrina. The show organizers also donated select floor seats to frontline workers and volunteers who helped during Katrina.

2007: Mother and daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd performed together for the first time in seven years at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This was a private event that only members of the Total Rewards program administered by Harrah's Entertainment, Inc. could see, and there were no public ticket sales for this show.

2024: Rebel country singer Ashley McBryde played at the Peppermint Concert Hall at the Utah/Nevada border in Wendover. McBryde is a Grand Ole Opry member and was the CMA's New Artist of the Year in 2019.

2024: Rising country music powerhouse Bailey Zimmerman had a stellar performance at the Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas, on July 5. This was a stop for his RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR, and he sang hit songs such as "Get to Gettin' Gone," "Holy Smokes," and "Where It Ends."

Industry Changes and Challenges

July 5 showed how playing a concert outdoors has its challenges when bad weather arrives:

2014: Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker could not play the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Prince Edward Island, Canada, due to Tropical Storm Arthur. The event organizers decided that high winds and rain were too dangerous and canceled the show.

2018: GRAMMY Award-winning music and recording engineer Jim Malloy died on July 5 at the age of 87. Malloy was known for his work as a sound engineer, helping to establish distinct sounds for great artists such as Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Elvis Presley.