Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton to Drop New Duet “A Song to Sing” July 11

Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are teaming up for their first official studio duet, "A Song to Sing," which will drop on July 11. Fans have been waiting for this collaboration, and it will be Lambert's first new music since her 2024 Postcards from Texas album. The song is the duet that followed Lambert and Stapleton's performance of "What Am I Gonna Do," which we know excited fans.

Produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Dave Cobb, the track aims to capture the emotional storytelling and sonic warmth of a classic country era, drawing comparisons to icons like Ronnie Milsap and Dolly Parton. While Lambert and Stapleton are both famous for infusing real emotion and depth in their lyrics, they are presenting a very personal song in the duet that addresses the friction of the road and the pull of home.

"Chris understands this emotion from the inside out, because he and Morgane have both lived it," Lambert says of their co-write. "To have someone so soulful and willing to go into the heart of the feelings, to share the pull of the road and creative life — and what that means when you love someone with every bit of your being is next level. When we finished it, we both knew we wanted to release it, to share it with everyone."

"A Song to Sing" will officially impact country radio on July 14. The single's announcement on July 7 featured teaser artwork with a heart-shaped disco ball, sparking conversation and anticipation across social media. Fans praised the collaboration as a landmark moment for modern country music.