Country Thunder Wisconsin to Give One Millionth Fan a $35,000 Prize Package

Country Thunder Wisconsin is set to return to Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes from July 17 to July 20, bringing four electrifying days of country music, camping, and celebration. As North America's largest country music festival, it has become a Midwest staple since its inception in 1996, drawing nearly one million attendees over the years.

This year's milestone event will honor the One Millionth Fan with a prize package worth over $35,000, including lifetime camping access and exclusive festival merchandise. The 2025 lineup boasts headliners Jelly Roll, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, and Hardy, with supporting performances from Ashley McBryde, Tyler Hubbard, Sara Evans, and a host of debut and surprise acts.

Festivalgoers can look forward to more than just music. "This festival is more than just music, it's a full-on experience," said Megan Benoit, digital manager for Country Thunder. "From camping and tailgating to vendor markets and surprise pop-up performances, it's something fans look forward to all year."

The Lake Stage will spotlight emerging artists and the popular Songwriters Showcase, featuring Nashville talents like Ryan Beaver and Benjy Davis. A fan favorite, "Dancing with the Thunder," will return with line dance lessons, competitions, and a lively after-party hosted by DJ Griffin Greene.

Organizers are quick to remind that this is a full sensory experience, with great camping venues, exciting tailgates, and vendor markets all adding to the half summer festival. You should be prepared for changing Midwest weather. This is a rain or shine event. Be sure to regularly check the official Country Thunder website for the most updated schedules, ticket availability—VIP and premium options — and other planning needs.