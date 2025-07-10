New Cumberland Schools Leader Takes Helm with History of Academic Success

Eric Bracy stepped into his position running Cumberland County Schools this summer. He now directs 48,434 students with $673 million in funding. His arrival comes after the district lifted 17 schools out of poor performance ratings.

"As I step into this role, I step into the role with a clear focus, and focus on student achievement, instructional excellence, and partnership," said Bracy per CityView NC.

His track record shows strong results. Under his watch, Johnston County Schools shot up from 83rd to 35th statewide in just five years. Before that, he turned Sampson County into North Carolina's 15th-best system, up from 66th place during his 2014-2020 stint.

The district must work hard to keep students. While it runs 86 public schools, two charter schools already serve the area with a third on the way. Private school funding through state vouchers gave $23.4 million to 3,850 local students last year.

"I want CCS to be the first choice for all families in this county," Bracy stated. He noted how parents can pick from more options now, pushing schools to step up their game.

Better teaching sits at the top of his list. "We can control the quality of instruction that we have in our school system. We can control the amazing staff that stands in front of our teachers, in front of our students every day," he said.

Taking over from Marvin Connelly, who left in 2018, Bracy brings wins from his past work. Back in 2008, he started in Northampton County, where student scores climbed steadily.