Conner Smith Gets Misdemeanor Citation In Fatal Nashville Accident

Nashville police gave rising country artist Conner Smith, 24, a misdemeanor state traffic citation after he struck and killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on June 8.

Conner Smith performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day three of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Nashville police gave rising country artist Conner Smith, 24, a misdemeanor state traffic citation after he struck and killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on June 8. They cited him for not yielding to the pedestrian.

As we previously reported the victim, Dorothy Dobbins, 77, died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Smith's Chevrolet Silverado struck her at 7:30 p.m. on 3rd Avenue North as CMA Fest was ending its final night.

Police determined Smith wasn't drunk or on his phone. The crash came down to one basic error: not stopping for someone in the crosswalk.

"Conner is incredibly grateful for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident," said attorney Worrick G. Robinson IV in a release.

People saw Smith rush out to help Dobbins until paramedics got there. After questioning, police let him go since they found no signs of criminal behavior.

Since the accident, quick changes have improved the crash location. New warning signs appeared, fresh paint marks the crosswalk, and crews trimmed back a tree blocking the view. The lighting at night also got much better.

This crossing gets lots of foot traffic during big events. Previous incidents there started heated discussions about downtown pedestrian safety.

Dobbins lived nearby. Her neighbors are now pushing for better safety measures. Community groups want major street improvements throughout Nashville's downtown area.

Smith is best known for his breakout 2023 hit "Creek Will Rise."

