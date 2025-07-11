Scotty McCreery Mourns Loss of Both Grandmothers On the Same Day

Scotty McCreery performs during the ACM Party For A Cause at Ascend Amphitheater on August 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

One of country music's strongest family men, Scotty McCreery, experienced a devastating loss when both his grandmothers died within hours of each other. Janet Hunter Cooke was 85, while Paquita McCreery was 93.

McCreery opened up about his grief on social media. "My heart is absolutely broken. Yesterday, both my Grandma Janet and my Grandma Paquita passed away. I think I am still in a bit of shock as I type this, but I'm choosing to remember the great memories we all made with both of them," he posted to Instagram.

At WakeMed hospital, Janet died from complications of norovirus and flu. The illnesses caused severe dehydration, leading to pneumonia. Later that same day, after months of failing health, Paquita passed away.

As a kid, McCreery spent many summer days with Janet at their favorite places - the Outer Banks and a farm hidden in Elizabeth City. With Paquita, he created lasting memories swimming in her Pinehurst pool and exploring Puerto Rico during family vacations.

"Both of them truly taught me what love is all about. I will miss them dearly. If y'all could keep my family in your prayers I'd appreciate it," McCreery wrote in his touching post.

This family loss comes as McCreery's music career soars to new heights. A Grand Ole Opry member, he's reached number one on Billboard's Country Airplay chart five times. His 2024 album "Rise & Fall" demonstrates his evolution as an artist.