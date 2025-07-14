Singer Trisha Yearwood Says LENS Therapy Helped Her Beat Long COVID, Announces New Album

Country music icon Trisha Yearwood, 60, is opening up about her battle with long COVID and how a lesser-known therapy transformed her health and creativity. After a mild COVID-19 infection, Yearwood struggled with lingering cognitive symptoms, including brain fog, memory issues, and sensory loss.

"I would say I'm a long COVID person," she shared. "I had all the brain fog … people were like, 'You are in menopause,' and I would be like, 'Yeah, but this is different because I'm looking at a rolling pin and I can't name it. So, I either have early-onset Alzheimer's or something else wrong.'"

Yearwood attests that Low Energy Neurofeedback System (LENS) therapy played a key role in her recovery. LENS therapy utilizes low electromagnetic pulses to stimulate brainwave activity, which ultimately facilitates her cognitive function to return and her clarity to return. "I didn't tell anybody I was going because I was like, 'I don't understand what this does.' But the first thing I noticed was I was sleeping better than I had slept in 10 years," she said. "It changed my life."

The singer explained how the electrodes were placed on her scalp, targeting parts of her brain that were connected to memory, motivation, and breaking mental blocks. She feels as mentally sharp as she was decades ago.

This healing process reignited her songwriting. Her upcoming album, The Mirror, releasing July 18, marks her return as a co-writer. "I just thought, 'That doesn't have to be the truth about me, just because somebody says it,'" Yearwood said during a Today Show interview. "I started writing for me. I didn't ever intend to make a record."