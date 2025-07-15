Backstage Country
Message In A Bottle Makes 7-Year Journey from Hawaii to Florida

Don Chase

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 04: Message In A Bottle by artists Steven Thomson and Jonas Allen is seen as part of the Sculpture by the Sea outdoor exhibition along the Bondi to Bronte coastal walk on November 4, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Lisa Maree Williams / Contributor

Welcome to The Good Stuff! Today we feature two stories about the most amazing message in a bottle and about a laid-back mom that says homework is optional.

The Most Amazing Message in a Bottle

In August of 2018, a couple of kids in Hawaii had an idea.  Put a message into a bottle and toss it into the great Pacific Ocean.  Well, fast forward seven years later, the bottle has been found along the coast of Florida.  An 11 year-old Josie Law found the bottle along with the note inside.  Josie and her family were vacationing in the Sunshine State when she discovered the treasure floating in the water near Bradenton, Florida.  Now think about this. By air, it’s almost 5,000 miles from the Hawaiian island of Oahu to Bradenton, Florida.  But, imagine how many miles the bottle traveled as it made it way around South America into the Atlantic Ocean and eventually to the coast of Florida.  Simply amazing.

Mom Says Homework is Optional 

If you ask Danielle Gallacher’s kids, she’s probably the coolest mom ever.  School officials would not agree.  Danielle says she is all about reducing the stress level of her kids so she allows her kids to skip homework.  Gallacher says there is more to life than just academic success.  She says kids need to be allowed to be kids and do kid things.  Danielle and her 5 and 9 year old kids live in Scotland.  She says she takes a laid back approach to parenting.

Human Interest
Don ChaseWriter
Don Chase is living out his dreams, anchoring The Big Wake-Up with Don Chase & Sarah weekday mornings on KML. With over 35 years with Beasley Media, Don believes that the best is yet to come. The unofficial Mayor of Fayetteville radio, Don Chase writes about Fayetteville and North Carolina news, as well as entertaining perspectives on music, culture and more.
