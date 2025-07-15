Message In A Bottle Makes 7-Year Journey from Hawaii to Florida

In August of 2018, a couple of kids in Hawaii had an idea. Put a message into a bottle and toss it into the great Pacific Ocean. Well, fast forward seven years later, the bottle has been found along the coast of Florida. An 11 year-old Josie Law found the bottle along with the note inside. Josie and her family were vacationing in the Sunshine State when she discovered the treasure floating in the water near Bradenton, Florida. Now think about this. By air, it’s almost 5,000 miles from the Hawaiian island of Oahu to Bradenton, Florida. But, imagine how many miles the bottle traveled as it made it way around South America into the Atlantic Ocean and eventually to the coast of Florida. Simply amazing.