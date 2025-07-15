Miranda Lambert Takes Stage Before Morgan Wallen, Wins Over New Fans at Stadium Shows

Miranda Lambert, one of country music's most decorated performers, is presently opening for Morgan Wallen and his massive I'm The Problem Tour, and that has spurred a new surge of creativity. While Lambert is also a headliner, she considers the opening performance an opportunity to reach new fans, many of whom are hearing her music for the first time.

Wallen's massive fan base, which spans age groups and backgrounds, has impressed Lambert. "I'm watching, there's a certain age group in the middle that may not be as familiar with me. Because I've been around forever, but then I see people that are in their 30s and 40s bringing their kids, and they know the songs. So it's interesting to watch,” she shared.

While Lambert has faced some criticism for teaming up with Wallen due to his past controversies, she remains focused on the positive. She previously collaborated with Wallen on his 2022 No. 1 hit “Thought You Should Know,” and the pair have taken the stage together during this tour.

Seeing him deliver with intensity night after night has given Lambert's own creativity a new spark, inspiring her to find her way back into the studio. Lambert was struck by Wallen's passion and connection with the audience, and how he's able to push her to dig deeper into her style and performance. She sees his kindness and dedication as a positive influence, inspiring her as both a performer and songwriter.

In a touching moment from the tour, Lambert shared a behind-the-scenes story that reflected the emotional depth of the journey: “My friend and background vocalist @gwensebastian recently lost her dad. Last night I forgot my belt, and she told me that she had just happened to pack an extra,” Lambert recounted. “It was her father's and had his name on it.”