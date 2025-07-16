ESPN Picks Combs-Zimmerman Track as New SEC Football Theme

ESPN has unveiled its official anthem for the 2025 college football season, “Backup Plan,” a high-energy country track performed by Luke Combs and Bailey Zimmerman. The song debuted during SEC Media Days in Atlanta on July 14 and was selected as the SEC anthem for ABC broadcasts.

"Backup Plan", which was first released in May, will be featured on Bailey Zimmerman's upcoming record, Different Night Same Rodeo. It was written by Jimi Bell, Jon Sherwood, and Tucker Beathard, and its placement in the ESPN campaign signals the growing cultural crossover between college football and country music.

Luke Combs previously contributed "South On Ya" as the SEC anthem in 2021 and covered Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream" in ESPN's piece promoting the 2024 college football season. His continued engagement speaks volumes for his commitment to the sport and the fans.

The news breaks at the start of SEC Media Week, a significant preseason calendar marker as teams prepare to begin their football seasons on August 23. ESPN is trying to hype up fans with trailer-style hype videos and social content around the anthem, suggesting excitement for another good football season.

“Backup Plan” has already resonated with SEC fans who have related to its themes of the intensity and unpredictability of college football. The excitement generated from its introduction during Media Days only adds to that excitement, even in the context of off-field speculation. This includes fresh talk about Nick Saban possibly returning to coaching, which has stirred conversation throughout the college football landscape.