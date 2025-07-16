Switch To Faster & More Reliable Internet
Tired of slow internet speeds? Say hello to RIVR Tech, the local provider for fast, reliable internet! The Big 95.7 WKML listeners will be able to stream, game, and surf…
In partnership with
Lumbee River EMC
Tired of slow internet speeds? Say hello to RIVR Tech, the local provider for fast, reliable internet! The Big 95.7 WKML listeners will be able to stream, game, and surf with zero lag. RIVR Tech plans start as low as $60 a month. RIVR Tech is powered by Lumbee River EMC, your trusted community partner. Click here to learn more.