Morgan Wallen Equals Beatles’ Chart Record with Three Top 5 Hits on Billboard Hot 100

Morgan Wallen has made Billboard Hot 100 history once again, tying a decades-old record previously held only by The Beatles. Wallen currently has three songs — "What I Want," "Just in Case," and "I'm the Problem" — within the top five. "What I Want," a collaboration with Tate McRae, moves to No. 3 after its launch at No. 1, and "Just in Case" is No. 4, with "I'm the Problem" holding at No. 8. All three singles slightly fell back from earlier peaks but still indicate Wallen's amazing momentum.

This week, Wallen has 13 songs on the Hot 100, including a return for "Don't We" at No. 94. That total stems in large part from his expansive 37-track album I'm the Problem, which saw 36 songs enter the chart simultaneously upon release. Billboard notes that this achievement places Wallen alongside a very select group of artists with sustained top-10 dominance. He has now spent ten consecutive weeks with three or more songs in the Hot 100's top 10, ranking him among the top six acts in the chart's history.

The accomplishment echoes similar milestones recently hit by Kendrick Lamar, who placed three songs in the top five after his Super Bowl performance. However, the only act to surpass Wallen's feat in frequency remains Drake, who has had three or more top 10 hits at once in 19 separate chart weeks. 50 Cent and Justin Bieber are also artists to see this amount of accessibility, but Wallen's extended run on the charts is uniquely impressive in both the country and crossover realms.