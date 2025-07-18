Braxton Keith Kicks Off Massive 130-Show Tour July 17

Braxton Keith hit the road for an ambitious run with his This Ain't My First Tour, launched July 17 in Omaha, Nebraska, at The Admiral Theater. The tour spans through Dec. 5 and includes over 130 performances across the U.S., with stops in states such as Texas, Kentucky, and Oklahoma. He will be showcasing big festivals like Country Thunder Wisconsin or Headwaters Country Jam, while also performing at area fairs like the Dawson County Fair and Rodeo, bringing his distinct neo-traditional country sound to many different audiences.

In addition to the tour, Keith will release his new single “Baby You Do” today. The track, which delves into the emotional residue of a lost love, marks a poignant chapter in Keith's songwriting. “‘Baby You Do' is about the memory of a past love,” Keith says. “It haunts you when you sleep and then again when you wake up. It sticks with you. It's about the ghost of a person whose love you wish you still had, but know you can never get back.”

Known for fusing the emotional grit of ‘80s country with the drive of Texas dancehall, Keith continues to build on the momentum of his debut EP Blue. His latest work and extensive tour are positioned to reinforce his role in the growing neo-traditional country revival.

Throughout the tour, Keith will join country heavyweights including Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, and Gavin Adcock at select performances, broadening his presence on the national stage. Notable Texas stops include shows in Pasadena on Sept. 19, Mission on Sept. 20, and Corpus Christi on Oct. 24, along with the dozens of other shows intended to strengthen his regional fan base and showcase his upbeat sound to new fans.