This Day in Country History: July 19

July 19 was a big day in country music history. From exciting music festivals to sweet duets from superstars and new arrivals, the day is worth remembering. Read on to learn more about events in country music from July 19.

Cultural Milestones

These moments had a big impact on musical artists, fans, and the public:

2018: Former First Lady Michelle Obama assembled a team of well-known celebrities, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, for the When We All Vote campaign. This nonpartisan initiative encouraged young people to register to vote.

2020: The Brooks & Dunn: Kings of Neon exhibit at the Country Hall of Fame and Museum ended its run on July 19. This exhibit honored the duo Brooks & Dunn's unique approach to live performances, including elaborate stage props and costumes that helped give their shows a fun and often rowdy flair.

2020: Superstars Craig Morgan, The Bellamy Brothers, and Mark Willis held a virtual concert for the Wreaths Across America organization that was aired on the WAA official Facebook page. Every year in December, the nonprofit organization honors veterans by placing wreaths on their graves. The July event raised money to sponsor additional wreaths for veterans.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Country music festivals and other performances took place on this day:

1998: GRAMMY Award winner Lucinda Williams performed at Nashville venue 3rd and Lindsley on July 19. Emmylou Harris and the late John Prine have also performed at this venue.

2015: Taylor Swift brought out Sam Hunt during her The 1989 World Tour at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Continuing her trend of bringing out surprise musical guests during her shows, Swift and Hunt sang a duet to Hunt's song, "Take Your Time."

2019: Superstars Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton gave fans a thrill when they performed at Albertsons Stadium at Boise State University in Idaho. Brooks opened the show, and then Shelton joined him on stage to sing the duet, "Dive Bar."

2024: Gretchen Wilson, Big & Rich, and HARDY headlined at the fun Rock the South country music festival in Cullman, Alabama. Fans also got to see performances by Gavin Adcock and Nelly on July 19.

2024: Fans enjoyed the Brothers Osbourne, Shane Smith & The Saints, and The Frontmen as headliners for the Country Jam USA music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Austin Snell and Chris Cagle also performed at this festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some changes for country music on July 19 included:

2019: Sony Music Nashville announced they were signing Niko Moon to their RCA Nashville imprint. The "Good Time" singer's fun, optimistic music with tinges of pop appealed to a wide range of people.

2019: Singer/songwriter Adam Hambrick and his wife, Merritt Hambrick, welcomed their second daughter, Heidi, on July 19. The rising country music star has written songs for Dan + Shay, Justin Moore, and Lindsay Ell, as well as his own songs, such as "Sunshine State of Mind."