Before Florida Georgia Line Split: Ranking Every Hit From ‘Cruise’ to Their Final Songs

Florida Georgia Line has left a mark on country music. As one of the genre's most successful duos, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley were instrumental in popularizing the bro-country subgenre of country music. These songs had elements of rock and hip-hop, and predominantly feature songs about partying. Hubbard and Kelley are also known for their high-energy live performances as a duo before they both moved on to pursue solo careers. This article explores Florida Georgia Line's best songs and fan favorites.

The Phenomenon That Started It All: "Cruise"

No discussion about Florida Georgia Line can begin without "Cruise," the breakthrough hit that really launched their career. This song, which Kelley, Hubbard, Joey Moi, Chase Rice, and Jesse Rice wrote in just 45 minutes, also changed the sound of country music forever.

The song's infectious chorus and laid-back vibe resonated with a wide audience. It topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 24 consecutive weeks in 2012 and 2013, breaking the previous record of 21 weeks held by Webb Pierce, Hank Snow, and Eddy Arnold that had stood for nearly 60 years.

Its success was boosted by the remix featuring Nelly, released to pop radio on April 16, 2013. The track soared to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold over 7 million copies. It would go on to become a 14-times Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It takes a lot for country music singles to beat out more popular pop or R&B singles, but "Cruise" became the first country song to earn Diamond status. It remains the best-selling digital country song of all time.

Record-Breaking Crossover: "Meant To Be" with Bebe Rexha

If "Cruise" opened doors, then "Meant to Be" featuring Bebe Rexha blew them wide open. This collaboration became Florida Georgia Line's most successful crossover hit. It broke the previous record they achieved with "Cruise" by topping the Hot Country Songs chart for 50 weeks.

This feel-good anthem also reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a GRAMMY nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category. Like "Cruise", the song achieved Diamond certification in the U.S. and Canada, making Florida Georgia Line the first country act to earn two Diamond single awards. "Meant to Be" was the third-best-selling song of 2018 in the U.S. Its music video alone has over 1.2 billion YouTube views.

The Wedding Song Phenomenon: "H.O.L.Y."

Billboard ranks "H.O.L.Y." as Florida Georgia Line's No. 1 song. Many couples choose it as their wedding anthem. It had a big impact, spending 18 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart in 2016 and peaking at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The stunning music video, filmed at the Twelve Apostles in Melbourne, Australia, has garnered over 400 views on YouTube. It was certified six-times Platinum with over 1.5 million copies sold by mid-2017. H.O.L.Y. 's heartfelt lyrics marked a clear departure from their earlier party-centric hits, diversifying their portfolio.

Emotional Depth: Their Most Meaningful Ballads

Like H.O.L.Y, which stepped away from their usual party anthems, "Dirt" explored family, legacy, and the deeper meaning of life. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100, and achieved Double-Platinum certification. The music video, featuring legendary songwriter J.D. Souther, which has garnered over 79 million views, indicated a turning point for the bro-country genre, shifting its focus toward more substantial storytelling. These tracks showed the duo's growth as artists.

Platinum Hits and Chart-Toppers

Florida Georgia Line's portfolio is packed with Platinum-certified hits and chart-toppers that show their versatility:

Notable Collaborations and Features

Florida Georgia Line has collaborated with many artists from different genres, which has been a key to their success:

Fan Favorites and Deep Cuts

While radio hits are responsible for their mainstream success, Florida Georgia Line's deep cuts have helped them earn cult status among fans:

"Confession" is praised for its introspective lyrics and moody production.

"Colorado" is celebrated for its storytelling and unique sound.

"Smooth" and "Small Town" are loved for their relatable themes and catchy melodies.

The Complete Greatest Hits Collection

Florida Georgia Line's official Greatest Hits album, released on Nov. 9, 2022, offers a definitive retrospective of their career. The collection features 18 tracks, including 15 of their biggest hits and three previously unreleased songs: "Invisible," "Rendezvous" with Lele Pons, and "Life." The full album is one hour and one minute long.

A Legacy That Redefined Country Music

The first country act to achieve RIAA Diamond certification, Florida Georgia Line boasts 18 No. 1 singles and has accumulated over 9.3 billion streams, selling 4.6 million albums worldwide. Their record-breaking hits and unique sound helped country music attract 42% of listeners by the mid-2010s.