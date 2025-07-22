Fayetteville State Makes Forbes’ Top 10 Online HBCUs for 2025

In a standout achievement, Fayetteville State University secured the ninth spot on Forbes Advisor's 2025 rankings of top online Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The list weighs student success rates, costs, and post-graduation outcomes.

At the top stands Florida A&M University, with Delaware State and NC Central following close behind. North Carolina A&T claimed fourth, while Bowie State rounded out the top five spots. The remaining positions went to Jackson State, Morgan State, the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Fayetteville State, and Tennessee State.

Schools faced strict requirements to earn consideration. Each institution needed five or more online bachelor's degrees, plus strong marks in student retention, graduation rates, and minimal loan defaults.

North Carolina's educational strength shows through its three schools in the rankings. NC Central, NC A&T, and Fayetteville State won spots by mixing strong web-based learning with exceptional student support.