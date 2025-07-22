Songs Written by Thomas Rhett: How He Went from Writing for Others to Crafting His Own Distinctive Sound

Thomas Rhett defines modern country music with his blend of traditional country roots and elements of pop to create genre-crossing songs. Rhett's father, Rhett Atkins, is a country music superstar, but Thomas Rhett has demonstrated his songwriting abilities and firmly established himself as one of country music's most successful artists with a loyal fan base.

Rhett's Early Songwriting Career and Nashville Music Discovery

Thomas Rhett was born in Valdosta, Georgia, on March 30, 1990. He comes from a musical family and began playing drums at the age of 9. His father, Rhett Atkins, is known for hit songs such as "That Ain't My Truck" and "Don't Get Me Started" and is a legend in the country music industry. Growing up under the tutelage of his famous father, it was only natural for Thomas to gravitate toward making music and writing songs.

After attending Lipscomb University in Nashville with a major in communications, Rhett decided to pursue his musical career. In addition to his father's music, country music artists such as Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson greatly influenced him. Rhett also enjoyed rock music such as AC/DC and the Rolling Stones, along with rap and soul, which helped to influence his unique style of writing and singing.

Rhett found his stride in songwriting when Jason Aldean recorded "I Ain't Ready to Quit," Florida Georgia Line recorded "Round Here," and Scotty McCreery recorded "Write Your Number on My Hand." These songs caught the attention of record label executives, and in 2012, Thomas Rhett signed with Valory Music. He released his debut song, "Something To Do With My Hands," and in 2013, Rhett released his album, It Goes Like This. You can hear elements of rock, Southern rock, and rap in this debut single, which resonated with fans of country stars such as Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan.

The Beginning of Rhett's Performance Journey

While "Something To Do With My Hands" wasn't a huge top chart song, it reached No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 2012, solidifying his place in country music. The single "It Goes Like This," which he co-wrote with his father, also shows his genre-blending style. This single received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

In 2013, we heard more of Thomas Rhett's genre-blending style with the pop-tinged sound of "Make Me Wanna," which also earned a Platinum certification from the RIAA. While this song only hit No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100, it stayed on the charts for 20 weeks, highlighting how much fans were enjoying this young country music star's style.

Rhett's Personal Storytelling Compositions and Hits

In 2015, Rhett released his second album, Tangled Up, with its hit song, "Die a Happy Man." This sweet, romantic song about his wife, Lauren Akins, showcased Rhett's sentimental, personal storytelling style and received a Platinum certification on June 8, 2023. It also reached No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on this chart for 30 weeks. In 2019, Rhett released the album Center Point Road with the songs "Blessed" and "Notice," which expressed gratitude toward his wife.

Collaborative Songwriting: Working with Family and Industry Veterans

The Center Point Road album, which received a Gold certification from the RIAA, also had songs that Rhett collaborated on, including "Don't Threaten Me With a Good Time," featuring Little Big Town, which has a distinctly pop sound, and "Beer Can't Fix," with Jon Pardi. Rhett continued to write with his father, as well as penning his own songs.

Rhett enjoys brainstorming and writing with other country music stars and takes songwriting sessions seriously. He also emphasizes how he writes from his heart and personal experiences, whether he's writing a song for someone else or himself.

In a twist, his song "Marry Me," which he co-wrote with Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorely, and Shane McAnally, reflects on a what-if situation where he goes to the wedding of a girl he lost to another man. Rhett said that if he had never expressed his love to his wife, she might have married someone else. This song also received a Platinum certification from the RIAA and hit No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rhett's Country Roots and Continued Genre-Blending Styles

In 2021, Rhett released his sixth studio album, Where We Started, with hit songs such as "Where We Started," featuring pop star Katy Perry, showing his return to country roots while still incorporating pop elements. Fans enjoy his country love song "The Hill," about how life is worth it, no matter the struggles, as long as you have love.

With this album and his latest, About a Woman, with the hit song "Something 'Bout a Woman" with husky-voiced Teddy Swims, Rhett has elements of Southern rock, soul, and pop, showcasing his continued success with risk-taking and genre-blending songs that attract fans from multiple genres and ages. Rhett's song, "After the Bars Are Closed," from his latest album, is a pure country track featuring lyrics about love and sharing a drink, accompanied by plenty of twang, sweet guitar, mellow drumbeats, and hints of steel guitar.

Rhett's Awards: Wins and Nominations

Rhett's song "Die a Happy Man" was nominated for Best Country Song at the 2017 GRAMMY Awards. Life Changes was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, and Center Point Road was nominated for Best Country Album in 2020. In 2021, Rhett won Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards, as well as Song of the Year with "She Had Me at Heads Carolina," written by Jo Dee Messina. At the 64th GRAMMY Awards, Rhett's song "Country Again" was nominated for Best Country Song.

Thomas Rhett: The Ultimate Country Music Family Man

Whether Thomas Rhett is writing songs for other artists or himself, singing a pop-influenced song or a song with country roots, Rhett is building his career. He's a family man and often supports charitable organizations such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Feeding America. Rhett and his wife have four daughters, including Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda, Africa, in 2017. He often brings the whole family with him while on tour and says that his tour bus is filled with kids' toys.