The Top 5 K-Beauty Products You Have to Try in 2025

Minda
k-beauty makeup south korea

K-beauty products are taking the world by storm. Here’s some of the best out there.

Getty Images

K-beauty continues to lead global skincare trends with innovative ingredients, effective formulas, and visually appealing packaging.

With the allure of having glass skin and using exotic ingredients (hello, snails?) it's no wonder K-beauty is trending on all the socials. Oh, and a quick primer: K-beauty is (like K-Pop) a trend coming out of South Korea.

I've narrowed down the 5 hottest K-beauty products of 2025 and why you need to try them out!

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Deeply hydrates, repairs skin barrier, and improves texture with snail mucin. Lightweight and suitable for daily use. Good for all skin types, especially those seeking hydration and repair; popular with Gen Z and Millennials.

Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics

Lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen with SPF 50+, no white cast, and added skin-nourishing probiotics and rice extract. All skin tones and types, including sensitive skin; trending among young adults and skincare beginners.

TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion

Viral cushion foundation with 72-hour wear, hydrating formula, and 40 inclusive shades for a flawless, dewy finish. Makeup lovers of all ages, especially Gen Z and those seeking long-lasting, natural coverage.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Overnight gel mask that hydrates and revitalizes skin while you sleep, leaving a plump, refreshed complexion. All ages, especially busy professionals and students looking for effortless overnight hydration.

CKD Gua Sha Neck Cream

Specifically formulated for neck wrinkles, sagging, and double chin care. Firms and tightens the skin with regular use. Deeply hydrates to improve the texture and elasticity of the neck area. Often paired with a gua sha tool for enhanced lifting and sculpting effects. This cream has gained viral popularity for visibly improving the appearance of turkey neck and is widely available online, including on major platforms like Amazon.

K-Beauty
MindaWriter
Minda is your radio host with the most, anchoring middays on KML, and mornings on 107.7 the Bounce. Minda regularly sets up and hosts, comedy and trivia nights in the area. Making people laugh is one of her greatest passions and she is sure to put a smile on your face as you listen on air, or read her stories. It’s like she always says, “even if you’re self-conscious at first, whenever you have a microphone in your hand – you own the room!” Minda Lou writes about Fayetteville news and culture.
