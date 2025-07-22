The Top 5 K-Beauty Products You Have to Try in 2025

K-beauty products are taking the world by storm. Here’s some of the best out there.

K-beauty continues to lead global skincare trends with innovative ingredients, effective formulas, and visually appealing packaging.

With the allure of having glass skin and using exotic ingredients (hello, snails?) it's no wonder K-beauty is trending on all the socials. Oh, and a quick primer: K-beauty is (like K-Pop) a trend coming out of South Korea.

I've narrowed down the 5 hottest K-beauty products of 2025 and why you need to try them out!

Deeply hydrates, repairs skin barrier, and improves texture with snail mucin. Lightweight and suitable for daily use. Good for all skin types, especially those seeking hydration and repair; popular with Gen Z and Millennials.

Lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen with SPF 50+, no white cast, and added skin-nourishing probiotics and rice extract. All skin tones and types, including sensitive skin; trending among young adults and skincare beginners.

Viral cushion foundation with 72-hour wear, hydrating formula, and 40 inclusive shades for a flawless, dewy finish. Makeup lovers of all ages, especially Gen Z and those seeking long-lasting, natural coverage.

Overnight gel mask that hydrates and revitalizes skin while you sleep, leaving a plump, refreshed complexion. All ages, especially busy professionals and students looking for effortless overnight hydration.