Lady A Popular Songs Ranked: Ranking Their Most Culturally Impactful Songs

Formed in 2006 in Nashville, Tennessee, Lady A (formerly Lady Antebellum), the powerhouse trio of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood, has become a staple of country music. They’ve delivered plenty of hits, but of course, not all tracks are created equal, with some destined to be hits from the first day since they were released.

In this post, we’re ranking the trio’s most culturally impactful songs, the tracks that not only topped the charts but also left a lasting mark on fans. Let’s see which of Lady A’s songs stood the test of time.

Lady A Popular Songs Ranked

The Chart-Topping Phenomenon: “Need You Now”

Lady Antebellum - Need You Now

This one’s kind of a no-brainer. “Need You Now” is number one on this list because of how it achieved success and cultural relevance, thanks to its relatability. Who can’t relate to the track’s theme of vulnerability and the urge to call someone you miss, even when you know you shouldn’t? (“It's a quarter after 1, I'm all alone and I need you now/Said I wouldn't call, but I've lost all control and I need you now/And I don't know how I can do without/I just need you now”). The song resonated across demographics and genres because, really, who doesn’t want to belt out a song about regret?

The song currently has 687 million views on YouTube (with about 87 million of those just from us watching on repeat) and has been certified 9× Platinum in the US. It reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 while topping multiple charts, including Country and Adult Contemporary. The track also helped the trio win five Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

The Breakthrough Moment: "I Run to You"

Lady Antebellum - I Run To You (Official Music Video)

“I Run to You” is Lady A’s first #1 hit and breakthrough song. It established the trio’s signature sound and helped them break into the country music scene. The track’s theme revolves around that person we run to when things are messy and “when it all starts comin' undone.”

The song reached #27 on Billboard Hot 100, was the Billboard Year-End #1 Country Single of 2009, and won the CMA Single of the Year Award. It also achieved 2× Platinum certification by the RIAA and has over 53 million views on YouTube. Same with “Need You Now,” the track also landed the trio a Grammy for Best Country Performance by Duo or Group with Vocals.

The Perfect Romance: "Just a Kiss"

Lady Antebellum - Just A Kiss

Lady A’s songs often have themes of romantic love, and “Just A Kiss” is another example of that. The trio has successfully made a name for themselves as experts at making a crossover of country and pop hits. “Just A Kiss” is also their highest Billboard Hot 100 debut at #7.

The song represents the early stages of romance, when we can’t enough of someone, just want to be close to them, and their smile leaves us breathless: “Lyin' here with you so close to me/It's hard to fight these feelings when it feels so hard to breathe/I'm caught up in this moment/I'm caught up in your smile.”

The track topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs for two consecutive weeks and led the Adult Contemporary Chart for six weeks. It achieved 2x Platinum certification and Lady A’s second most-viewed YouTube video with over 125 million views, after “Need You Now.”

The Nostalgic Anthem: "American Honey"

Lady Antebellum - American Honey (Official Music Video)

Of all the songs in this list, “American Honey” is the only track not written by the trio. However, it’s still as popular as the others. Written by Cary Barlowe, Hillary Lindsey, and Shane Stevens, the song was inspired by a bottle of “American Honey” whiskey.

This track is the first time the trio recorded a song written by others, making it a milestone in their career and showing their enthusiasm for expanding their sound. Despite being inspired by a bottle of whiskey, the song’s theme is more profound, depicting what we all crave: simpler times from our childhood. It reached No. 1 on Country Charts and achieved Platinum certification.