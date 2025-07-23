Lainey Wilson and Former NFL QB Devlin Hodges Speak Out About Fake AI Wedding Pictures

Lainey Wilson and former NFL quarterback Devlin Hodges are setting the record straight after AI-generated images and videos falsely claimed the couple had tied the knot. In a humorous TikTok video that quickly gained traction, Hodges addressed the poor quality of the fabricated footage.

“If you gonna put out stuff about us, I mean, at least make us look good,” he says as the person behind the camera cracks up. “Like, we look like s–t.”

The couple, who got engaged in February 2025 after nearly four years together, took the rumors in stride. They clarified that they have not yet had a wedding or started a family, dispelling speculation fueled by the viral content.

“Attention at those who make AI photos regarding our wedding, marriage and whatever other BS that comes out,” he types. “Sincerely, the couple who hasn't had a wedding or kids yet.”

Wilson and Hodges began dating in 2021. Wilson, known for her breakout success in country music, and Hodges, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and other teams before retiring, have remained largely private about their relationship. The couple got engaged on the front steps of country legend George Jones' former home, a moment Wilson has said was personal and meaningful.

Despite online speculation, including a false claim that they wed on May 17 in Wilson's hometown of Baskin, Louisiana, the couple has made it clear that no wedding has taken place. The fake post even listed celebrity guests and a fictional duet performance.