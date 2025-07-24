Top 10 Luke Bryan Songs That Get the Party Started

Luke Bryan has a knack for creating feel-good, summertime anthems that dominate radio waves and playlists alike. With over 75 million records sold and named Billboard's top country artist of the 2010s, Bryan has cemented his status as a living legend and a country superstar. Let's explore 10 of the best Luke Bryan upbeat songs to get your party started.

1. “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)”

Released on March 14, 2011, “Country Girl (Shake It for Me)” transformed Bryan from an up-and-coming artist to a stadium-filling star. With its catchy vibe and dance-floor energy, this song showcased a more playful side to country music and encouraged more artists to embrace this enjoyable niche. The track peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it one of the earliest Luke Bryan songs to gain crossover success. With touches of urban and pop influences, it became popular with fans and remains a crowd favorite at shows.

2. “That's My Kind Of Night”

Blending trap-style rhythms with twangy banjo riffs, Bryan secured another hit with “That's My Kind Of Night” in August 2013. The song broke away from traditional country expectations and adopted a new beat-driven sound, securing 12 weeks at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart — longer than any other song that year. As one of the earliest Luke Bryan summer hits, it helped establish him as the go-to guy for upbeat, catchy anthems.

3. “One Margarita”

On March 13, 2020, “One Margarita” made its radio debut, landing just in time for spring to turn into summer. With another catchy sing-along chorus and beachy, poolside vibes, Bryan delivered another winning song. Fans loved the breezy lyrics, and the video, filmed live during his Cancun show, only boosted its appeal. However, with the pandemic rapidly eliminating any chance of social gatherings, the inability to recreate the video's poolside get-togethers likely impacted its momentum. While it wasn't Bryan's highest-charting single, it has still become a modern staple at poolside parties and on vacation playlists.

4. “Drunk On You”

“Drunk On You,” released in 2012, showcased Bryan's ability to deliver a romantic hit. Blending a love song with a late‑night vibe, the song spent two weeks at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart in July of that year. Its success showed that Bryan could pivot from pure party anthems to slower tracks without losing his signature energy.

5. “Play It Again”

In April 2014, Bryan scored another major hit with “Play It Again.” The song was relatable, engaging, and reflective and spent an impressive nine weeks at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs. Bridging storytelling and sing‑along appeal, it reinforced Bryan's talent for writing party songs that still feel personal.

6. “Rain Is A Good Thing”

In July 2010, Bryan scored his first No. 1 hit with “Rain Is A Good Thing.” The song was inspired by his agricultural roots and contains the infamous line “rain makes corn, corn makes whiskey, and whiskey makes people frisky.” This was a clear celebration of rural life and spontaneous fun. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart for two weeks, and the catchy lyrics and upbeat instrumentals helped establish Bryan's down‑home image. The song remains a feel‑good classic that honors traditional country themes while adding a party vibe.

7. “Crash My Party”

Released in April 2013 as the title track of Bryan's new album, “Crash My Party” blends romance and smooth beats. It became a rapid success, holding the top spot on Country Airplay for three weeks in July of that year. The song became a firm fan favorite, proving that Bryan was capable of churning out yet another summer hit.

8. “I Don't Want This Night To End”

September 2011's “I Don't Want This Night To End” paints a picture of an unforgettable night spent under the stars. The song starts slow but builds to a catchy chorus. The music video acts as a prequel to “Drunk On You,” appealing to fans who enjoy the connected storyline between songs. It topped the Hot Country Songs chart for one week and became a staple at Bryan's concerts, where crowds eagerly sing along with the chorus.

9. “Kick The Dust Up”

“Kick The Dust Up” is a full‑throttle rural party anthem that dominated the summer of 2015. Released on May 19, the song blends trap rhythms and banjo accents to create another crowd pleaser, which returned Bryan to No. 1 on Country Airplay. While some thought it was unconventional for his style, fans embraced its dynamic energy and enthusiastically shouted the chorus, marking another milestone in the bro‑country genre.

10. “This Is How We Roll” (With Florida Georgia Line)

Bryan's spring 2014 collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “This Is How We Roll,” united the bro-country artists for a surefire hit. Cowritten on tour, it spent six weeks at the top of Hot Country Songs. Combining Bryan's style with Florida Georgia Line's blend of pop, rap, and rock elements created the perfect party song.

The Evolution of Bryan's Party Sound

Luke Bryan's party hits have grown bolder over time, experimenting with new beats, rhythms, and artist collaborations while staying true to his musical values of fun, freedom, and flirtation. Here are some key songs that highlight the evolution of Bryan's party sound:

Storytelling in “Rain Is A Good Thing”

Urban beats and pop hooks in “Country Girl”

Trap rhythms and banjo riffs in “That's My Kind Of Night”

Tropical vibes in “One Margarita”

Bryan often cites influences as varied as Alabama, George Strait, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson, and his willingness to cross genre lines has kept his sound fresh. He's embraced pop and R&B in his songs, welcomed duets and collaborations with country‑pop artists, and even supported new genre‑blend artists — all without losing his signature energy.

The Lasting Impact and Legacy of Luke Bryan's Country Anthems

Over more than a decade, Bryan's party songs have transitioned from innovative hits to modern country classics. His impressive track record includes five Entertainer of the Year awards, 12 chart-topping hits on Hot Country Songs, and massive tour success worldwide.