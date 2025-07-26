This Day in Country History: July 26

July 26 was a busy day in country music history. Its landmarks and milestones include music festivals, record certifications, and a generous, heartwarming donation to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date in history has seen some major milestones, including:

2013: Brad Paisley's single "Beat This Summer" received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Cultural Milestones

July 26 milestones with an impact on the cultural scene of country music included:

1990: The Alabama Music Hall of Fame opened on July 26 with the help of the Muscle Shoals Music Association. While this organization had been inducting artists since 1985, such as Nat "King" Cole and Sonny James, it wasn't until 1990 that the hall was constructed and opened to the public.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Summertime is perfect for outdoor concerts, so it's no surprise that multiple country music festivals have taken place on July 26, such as:

2024: The 2024 Night in the Country Music Festival in Yerington, Nevada, took place from July 25 to July 27. Country singer Riley Green headlined the second day of this popular festival, with additional performances from Chase Rice, Erin Kinsey, and Travis Denning.

Industry Changes and Challenges

This date in history has also seen some challenges, including:

2009: Always the gentleman, Tim McGraw stopped his concert at the Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, because he saw a male audience member abusing a woman in the audience. McGraw stopped the show, admonishing the man not to treat a lady like that and to get out.

