Riley Green & Ella Langley’s ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’ Goes Platinum

Riley Green and Ella Langley have once again gone platinum with their new duet, "Don't Mind If I Do." The track is a throwback to a previous romance and was awarded platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for passing over 1 million units sold and secures its place as one of country music's most intriguing collaborations.

For the Alabama-hailing duo, it is their second platinum milestone after their previous success, called "You Look Like You Love Me." Both songs showcase how Green and Langley have a real creative connection, which has struck a chord with fans through emotional storytelling and Southern sound.

The collaboration emerged naturally while Green and Langley were touring together in the U.S., with Green initially envisioning "Don't Mind If I Do" as a duet and inviting Langley to provide a reference vocal in the studio.

Riley Green explained that the duet arose while he was on the road with Ella Langley, "Obviously, Ella being on tour with us, that's very organically how a lot of things happen. I was out with Luke Combs, and we ended up getting him on 'Different 'Round Here.' So I wrote ['Don't Mind If I Do'], and I had it written as a duet. I just asked Ella to come by the studio and sing it, to get a female's vocal on it".

When she recorded her vocals, though, he was left with no choice. "I was still deciding who I was going to get to do it, but she did such a great job, we just didn't think anybody could sing it better than she did."

The Alabama singer-songwriter reflected on how easy it is to work with Riley Green, "I've done a few duets at this point and some feature stuff, and really, for me, it's the relationship, the connection. It's somebody I want to create with, you know? It's fun. That's the whole joy of living where we live, and getting to do what we get to do, we are surrounded by people who love to do the same thing."