Luke Combs Names Kentucky as Best State for Country Music Talent

Luke Combs ignited debate among fans when he named Kentucky the number one state for country music talent on a recent episode of The Mostly Sports Podcast. While Combs is known for championing his home state of North Carolina, he surprised listeners by naming Kentucky as the genre's most stacked state.

"I would biased-ly say Carolina, but truthfully, it's Kentucky. You've got Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton, Keith Whitley. There's just… to me, the talent in Kentucky is just unmatched. North Carolina is great… Kentucky is a stacked state, in my opinion."

To support his view, Combs referenced Kentucky-born legends such as Loretta Lynn, Sturgill Simpson, Patty Loveless, and Billy Ray Cyrus, praising the state's deep musical roots. He further honored Kentucky's influence by playing a cover of Patty Loveless's "Never Leave Harlan Alive" at the Newport Folk Festival. Combs also expressed his desire to record a studio version of the song, following the acclaim of his "Fast Car" cover, which won Song of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Combs added more context to his comments by comparing other states known for their country roots. "Texas is stacked. Obviously (they've got) George Strait. There's a lot of guys from Tennessee: Kenny Chesney, Morgan Wallen. Quite a few guys are from Tennessee. At most, everyone comes there."

Combs' connection to Kentucky runs deeper through his band, as keyboardist Korey Hunt hails from Caneyville, Kentucky, and is a passionate supporter of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

On the same day Combs made his remarks, John Michael Montgomery — another iconic Kentucky native — was scheduled to appear on the KSR morning show to discuss Combs' statement and preview his final concert at Rupp Arena.