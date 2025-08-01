Big Machine Label Group Celebrates 20 Years With Free Nashville Show

Backstage Country
The Big Machine Label Group will mark its 20th anniversary with a free, star-studded concert titled “Big Machine 20” on Aug. 29 in downtown Nashville. The celebration coincides with the fifth annual Freedom Friday, which honors military personnel, police, fire, first responders, and frontline heroes. Last year's Freedom Friday event drew more than 118,000 attendees.

The concert will showcase an eclectic mix of artists, with newly announced performers Carly Pearce, Aaron Lewis, and The Jack Wharff Band joining an already packed lineup featuring Riley Green, Sheryl Crow, and Brett Young. Additional acts include former BMLG stars, The Band Perry, RaeLynn, and Danielle Bradbery, alongside emerging talent Preston Cooper and several yet-to-be-revealed guests.

“This year's event has even more meaning as we celebrate 20 years of Big Machine,” said BMLG founder, chairman, and CEO Scott Borchetta in a statement. “Nobody could've predicted our incredible success in a city we love so much. This is our thank you to Nashville and all the fans of our amazing artists and their music. This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event and one we'll never forget!”

Big Machine Label Group, established by Borchetta on Sept. 1, 2005, has grown into a powerhouse in the music industry, with over 226 million albums sold and 186 No. 1 songs. Its artists have earned 76 GRAMMY nominations, 54 Academy of Country Music Awards, and a range of other accolades from the CMA, American Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards.

“Big Machine 20” also serves as the opening event for the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series Championship weekend, reinforcing the label's strong ties to Nashville's entertainment and sports scenes.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
