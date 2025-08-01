Megan Moroney and Her CMT Music Awards Debut: How One Performance Launched a Country Star

They say it only takes one moment to change everything. For Megan Moroney, that moment came under the bright lights of the CMT Music Awards main stage. With a mic in one hand and all eyes on her, she turned what could’ve been just another live performance into a defining “Make way for me!” statement.

In a gathering of who’s who in the country music industry, Moroney didn’t just show up; she shone and made sure everyone knew she was one of the genre’s most exciting breakout artists. Let’s rewind and break down how one unforgettable night helped launch her country career. And she’s just getting started.

The Breakthrough Performance That Captivated Austin

Moroney debuted on the CMT main stage with a performance of “No Caller ID,” described as a 2024 breakup anthem, which later received RIAA certification. The performance took place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on April 7, 2024, and it drew millions of viewers nationwide. Wearing a sparkly, baby blue and silver dress, with her signature tall, white cowboy boots, the song resonated with audiences who experienced breakup situations (who hasn’t?)

Megan Moroney: From Award Winner to Main Stage Performer

Moroney’s progression at the CMT Music Awards started from winning an award to performing on the main stage. She won the Breakthrough Female Video of the Year award in 2023. Next year, she returned not just as an attendee, but as a performer. Aside from her solo performance of “No Caller ID,” she also performed with Old Dominion. This progression shows her rising status in the genre, moving from being a breakthrough artist to a main stage performer capable of keeping the audience’s attention on her.

Industry Recognition and Peer Approval

Moroney received extensive industry recognition, particularly from established country artists, like Carly Pearce, who said she’s “a big Megan Moroney fan” and predicted “she’s gonna be a big star.” The Grammy winner also revealed “Tennessee Orange” as her favorite song on the radio that she didn’t write or record.

From “Tennessee Orange” to CMT Success

“Tennessee Orange,” her breakout single, which dropped in September 2022, paved the way for her CMT Music Awards success. The track cracked the Top 20 on Country radio, reaching #19 on Hot Country Songs (Billboard), and achieved RIAA Platinum Certification. It led to her being included on countless artist-to-watch lists, and she joined the CMT Next Women of Country Class of 2023. The song also had her receiving offers from almost 20 record labels, before eventually signing with Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records.