Field & Stream Festival Set to Kick Off in South Carolina with Eric Church, Miranda Lambert

The Field & Stream Music Festival is scheduled to take place Oct. 3–5 at Carolina Adventure Park in Winnsboro, South Carolina. The debut edition will include performances by world-class artists from both the country and rock genres, including headliners Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Riley Green, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and ZZ Top. With an expansive 3,000-acre venue, the festival brings together live music and outdoor recreation with options including fishing, hiking, off-road trail rides, clay shooting, and luxury-style glamping.

As part of its mission to spotlight rising talent, the festival is launching the Field & Stream Music Fest Hometown Star Search. “The Field & Stream Music Fest Hometown Star Search is all about spotlighting local talent in our community. We're creating a platform for emerging artists to reach country music fans and share their voices, and we're proud to help make that happen. Every great artist starts because someone gave them a chance — and that moment could begin right here,” shared Southern Entertainment co-founder Bob Durkin.

Artists can be nominated for the competition through Aug. 11. Twelve finalists will be selected by a panel of judges and announced on Aug. 12. These finalists will receive a unique promo code to encourage ticket sales, with the artist who sells the most tickets earning the title of 2025 Field & Stream Hometown Star.

The winner will be given a performance slot at this year's Field & Stream Music Festival and will also appear at the 2026 edition of the festival, as well as the Carolina Country Music Festival. The prize package includes a share of ticket revenue, VIP festival tickets, a Grand Ole Opry experience in Nashville, and backstage access with premium show seating.