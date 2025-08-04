Goodyear Blimp Flying Over Fayetteville Plant This Week to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Backstage Country
The iconic Goodyear Blimp is making a special appearance over Fayetteville this week – August 4 through August 6 – to mark its 100th anniversary.

The iconic Goodyear Blimp is making a special appearance over Fayetteville this week - August 4 through August 6 - to mark its 100th anniversary and honor the hardworking associates at Goodyear’s local tire plant.

Weather permitting, the centennial celebration will include a blimp tethering at the Goodyear-Fayetteville facility on Monday. The ship is currently scheduled to arrive around 2-3 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday morning, August 5, plant associates will be treated to exclusive rides aboard the legendary airship before it departs the area on August 6.

Goodyear-Fayetteville is one of Cumberland County’s largest private employers, and the blimp’s visit is a tribute to the team’s dedication and the high-quality tires they produce daily.

While rides are not open to the public, community members are encouraged to enjoy the rare sight from outside the plant. Spectators are welcome to snap photos and celebrate the milestone as the blimp floats overhead.

This Fayetteville stop is part of a broader tour recognizing a century of the Goodyear Blimp’s history in American culture and aviation. Residents are reminded to check the weather and look to the skies as the iconic airship makes its memorable visit.

Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
