Fans Call for Carrie Underwood Super Bowl Performance as NFL Theme Song Enters 13th Year

Fans are calling for Carrie Underwood to headline the Super Bowl halftime show following a surge of online support sparked by a recent NFL promo. Underwood, who has performed the Sunday Night Football theme for over a decade, was featured in a new Instagram post showcasing her vocal performance, reigniting public enthusiasm.

Comments quickly flooded the post, with fans championing Underwood for the coveted halftime slot. One fan wrote, "When y'all gonna let her be the halftime show too?" Another said, "Please be the halftime show this year." Another wrote, "You [Carrie], Shania [Twain], Dolly [Parton[] and Miranda [Lambert] should do the next Super Bowl. Throw in a little Faith Hill and Deana Carter, you got it made."

The new season of Sunday Night Football begins Sept. 7, increasing speculation about the potential halftime show lineup for Super Bowl LIX. Underwood, who performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in 2010, has yet to headline the halftime stage despite her longstanding affiliation with the NFL.

Her return to Sunday Night Football also coincides with ongoing speculation about her future on American Idol. Fans are eager for news about whether she will return as a judge after season 23, amid reports of dissatisfaction with her role on the show. A Super Bowl halftime performance could serve to amplify both her brand and ABC's promotional efforts for Idol.

Underwood has sold over 85 million records, won eight GRAMMY Awards, and is known for her spectacular live performances. Fans still want to advocate the idea of a country-themed halftime show, even including Underwood with other country legends, Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill, and Deana Carter.