Choosing to reduce alcohol doesn’t mean giving up the pleasure of a relaxing, social beverage. For many women, like myself, adaptogenic drinks - especially those like BREZ - are quickly becoming a favorite option. These innovative beverages use adaptogens (plant compounds that help the body cope with stress) and in some cases, gentle functional ingredients like CBD, THC, and medicinal mushrooms for a unique, mood-boosting experience without the downsides of alcohol.

What Are Adaptive Drinks?

Adaptogenic drinks are non-alcoholic beverages crafted with natural adaptogens - such as ashwagandha, reishi, Lion’s Mane, holy basil, and more. BREZ, for example, blends cannabinoids (THC, CBD) and functional mushrooms for a sparkling drink that promotes mental clarity, relaxation, and a gentle, social buzz - minus the hangover or health risks of alcohol.

Leading Adaptogen Drink Brands

De Soi: Co-founded by Katy Perry, De Soi offers sparkling, cocktail-inspired apéritifs crafted with adaptogens like reishi, lion’s mane, and l-theanine. Noted for elegant packaging and sophisticated flavors such as Golden Hour and Champignon Dreams, De Soi is marketed as a mood-boosting, hangover-free alternative to wine and cocktails.

Kin Euphorics: Co-created by Bella Hadid, Kin is known for innovative blends with ashwagandha, Schisandra, L-theanine, and nootropics. Its signature offerings, like Kin Bloom, promise mood enhancement and a calming social buzz. Kin stands out for its stylish branding and broad variety.

Hiyo : Hiyo’s “mindful social tonics” are functional seltzers packed with L-theanine, lion’s mane, ashwagandha, and lemon balm, aiming to provide a pleasant, light “float” feeling. Flavors like Strawberry Guava are especially popular with the health-conscious crowd.

Recess: Among the pioneers in adaptogen-infused sparkling waters, Recess includes magnesium, hemp, ginseng, and l-theanine in fruity flavors. It’s designed for mood and stress support, appealing to those seeking both flavor and functionality.

BRĒZ: Known for both adaptogenic and cannabinoid blends (with and without THC/CBD), BRĒZ offers options for mood and mental clarity, often described as giving a “light buzz.” Their focus on microdosing and wellness resonates with many women and mindful drinkers.

Tranquini: Featuring herbal adaptogens such as green tea, lemon balm, and chamomile, Tranquini targets stress reduction and increased focus, offering crisp, lightly sparkling flavors in a “free-from” formula (caffeine-free, sugar-free).

Curious Elixirs, Sentia, BonBuzz, and Little Saints :These brands are also gaining traction in 2025 for their creative, adaptogen-infused alternatives to classic cocktails, offering diverse flavors for every palate.

Positive Effects for the Mind and Body

Switching to adaptogenic drinks offers a range of benefits:

• Stress Reduction: Adaptogens like reishi, rhodiola, and ashwagandha help the body manage stress, delivering a calming effect without sedatives or intoxicants. This makes unwinding after work or socializing feel restorative instead of draining. Perfect for those times when we are feeling introverted and have to socialize for work or family events.

• Mood & Focus Boost: Ingredients such as Lion’s Mane and L-Theanine can enhance mental clarity, creativity, and a sense of well-being—ideal for replacing the short-lived “lift” of alcohol with something more sustainable.

• Sleep Improvement: Unlike alcohol, which can disrupt sleep cycles, adaptogenic drinks help support deep, restorative rest.

• Immunity & Physical Wellness: Many adaptogens boast antioxidants and immune-supporting properties—think chaga, ashwagandha, and reishi mushrooms—which help keep your body strong and resilient.

• No Regrets in the Morning: BREZ and similar drinks provide an experience akin to a “light buzz” but with no hangovers, dehydration, or anxiety the next day.

• Sustainable Energy: Instead of the energy crash from alcohol, adaptogen drinks may offer a steady, subtle energy boost.

Why Women Especially Are Reaching for Adaptogenic Drinks

For women looking to cut down—whether for wellness, clarity, social reasons, or just better mornings—the shift to adaptive beverages comes with practical perks:

• Empowered Socializing: Enjoying an adaptive brings the ritual of “having a drink” without peer pressure or feeling left out at parties or dinners.

• Control & Customization: Many adaptive brewers offer microdosed formulas. You can choose subtle effects (2.5mg THC, 5mg CBD, 25mg Lion’s Mane) or a stronger lift, always in small, clear increments. There’s even a THC- and CBD-free version for those who want adaptogenic benefits but prefer to avoid cannabis.

• Clean Wellness Ingredients: Brands like BREZ focus on sourcing responsibly and using clean, natural components, so the experience feels as good as the effects.

How Does It Feel?

Imagine coming home from work, skipping the wine, and instead pouring a sparkling, lemon-elderflower BREZ. You feel relaxed and social, your mind is clear, and you’re fully present for the evening ahead. You wake up refreshed, empowered by your choice, and look forward to sharing a new, positive ritual with friends.

Many women report:

• Greater focus and less “fog” after socializing

• Calm confidence in social settings, minus the jitters or dullness

• More balanced moods and better sleep

• The joy of “joining in” without compromising health or goals

Important Considerations