Megan Moroney Shares New Song ‘Beautiful Things’ Written for Niece

Megan Moroney recently debuted her unreleased song “Beautiful Things” during a live performance, calling it her most personal work to date. The recent birth of her niece inspired the song and serves as both a love letter and a cautionary tale to the newest member of her family. Moroney described the unique emotional impact of seeing a little girl in the family, stating, “I love my nephew… but there's just something different about seeing a little girl.”

In “Beautiful Things,” Moroney explores the inevitable emotional challenges that young girls will face. With vulnerability and lyrical depth, she offers a protective, heartfelt message inspired by her niece's future. “She is inevitably going to get her heart broken one day,” Moroney shared during the performance. “I have to write a song so that she can listen to that when it happens, so she can feel no sadness ever.”

Using vivid and poetic imagery, the lyrics equate heartbreak with natural disasters and chaos, and in the end, it assures the listener that pain is temporary and you can get through it. Given this, there is a comforting message of solidarity and resilience, and it ultimately ends with, “You're gonna be alright.”

Audience response to the live performance has been overwhelmingly emotional and supportive. One fan expressed how profoundly Moroney's music has impacted her life, especially during her difficult teenage years. “I don't think she understands how healing all of her music has been for teenage girls. Idk that I would have made it through the last couple of years without her.”