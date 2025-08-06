Plans Move Forward On $85M Civil War Museum in Fayetteville

Construction starts soon on a massive museum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The $85 million building will stretch across 60,000 square feet when it opens in 2028.

"This is a turning point. We're done planning. It's ready to roll," Board Chairman Mac Healy said during a news conference unveiling the next phase of the plans. "Now comes the fun part: You can drive by here, and instead of seeing an empty lot … you can see construction."

Workers will build the North Carolina Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction at Arsenal Avenue by the Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway, where stone ruins from the old Fayetteville Arsenal still stand. Inside, visitors will find 16,000 square feet of displays, study rooms, and books. The plans show space for meetings, food, and shopping.

Money came from several sources: North Carolina gave $71 million, while both Fayetteville and Cumberland County added $7.5 million each. Private gifts brought in $18-19 million, plus foundations gave $3 million more.

"The history center will be a place where people come not to learn about the great battles of the Civil War, but about the stories of the very diverse people living in North Carolina during this tumultuous time," said Andy Brakenbury during the event.